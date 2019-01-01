QQQ
UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.033 -0.0870
REV82.370M60.782M-21.588M

UP Fintech Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UP Fintech Holding's (TIGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.10 expecting TIGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 380.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UP Fintech Holding (TIGR)?

A

The stock price for UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) is $4.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UP Fintech Holding.

Q

When is UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) reporting earnings?

A

UP Fintech Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 25, 2022.

Q

Is UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UP Fintech Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) operate in?

A

UP Fintech Holding is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.