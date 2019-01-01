QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.41 - 2.63
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.41 - 10.44
Mkt Cap
483.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.56
P/E
-
EPS
-1.68
Shares
197.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 5:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 1:27PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 11:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:10PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
ATI Physical Therapy Inc is a nationally-recognized rehabilitation provider, specializing in research-based physical therapy, worker's compensation rehab, employer worksite solutions, sports medicine, home health, and a variety of specialty therapies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV156.910M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ATI Physical Therapy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE: ATIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ATI Physical Therapy's (ATIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE: ATIP) was reported by Jefferies on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ATIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.08% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)?

A

The stock price for ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE: ATIP) is $2.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATI Physical Therapy.

Q

When is ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) reporting earnings?

A

ATI Physical Therapy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ATI Physical Therapy.

Q

What sector and industry does ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) operate in?

A

ATI Physical Therapy is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.