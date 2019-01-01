QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.88 - 51.7
Mkt Cap
788M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-3.99
Shares
72.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Baozun Inc is an e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. Its integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. It delivers omni-channel solutions to create shopping experience across various touch points online and offline. It services brand partners in diverse categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; FMCG, and mother and baby products, among others.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010-0.190 -0.2000
REV303.520M294.684M-8.836M

Baozun Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baozun (BZUN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baozun's (BZUN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Baozun (BZUN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) was reported by CLSA on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BZUN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Baozun (BZUN)?

A

The stock price for Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) is $10.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baozun (BZUN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baozun.

Q

When is Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) reporting earnings?

A

Baozun’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Baozun (BZUN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baozun.

Q

What sector and industry does Baozun (BZUN) operate in?

A

Baozun is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.