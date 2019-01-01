QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Twilio is a cloud-based communication platform-as-a-service company offering communication application programming interfaces, or APIs, and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. Through these APIs, Twilio's platform allows software developers to integrate messaging, voice, and video functionality into new or existing business applications. The company leverages its Super Network, Twilio's global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high speed cost-optimized global messaging and voice-based communications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210-0.200 0.0100
REV767.840M842.744M74.904M

Twilio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Twilio (TWLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Twilio's (TWLO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Twilio (TWLO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) was reported by Mizuho on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 300.00 expecting TWLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.88% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Twilio (TWLO)?

A

The stock price for Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is $164.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Twilio (TWLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Twilio.

Q

When is Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) reporting earnings?

A

Twilio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Twilio (TWLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Twilio.

Q

What sector and industry does Twilio (TWLO) operate in?

A

Twilio is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.