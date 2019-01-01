Allogene Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is involved in developing a pipeline of multiple allogeneic T cell product candidates utilizing validated gene editing and advanced proprietary cell manufacturing technologies. Its pipeline includes UCART19 which is developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), as well as several preclinical allogeneic CAR T therapies.