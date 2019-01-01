Pro-Dex Inc is engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing powered rotary drive surgical and dental instruments used primarily in the orthopedic, spine, maxocranial facial and dental markets. The company also designs and manufactures multi-axis motion control systems used in factory automation and scientific research markets. In addition, the company provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. Most of the company's revenue is derived from designing, developing, and manufacturing surgical devices for the medical device and dental industries.