Range
16.48 - 17.58
Vol / Avg.
49.9K/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.04 - 38.45
Mkt Cap
60.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.48
P/E
18.37
EPS
0.25
Shares
3.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Pro-Dex Inc is engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing powered rotary drive surgical and dental instruments used primarily in the orthopedic, spine, maxocranial facial and dental markets. The company also designs and manufactures multi-axis motion control systems used in factory automation and scientific research markets. In addition, the company provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. Most of the company's revenue is derived from designing, developing, and manufacturing surgical devices for the medical device and dental industries.

Q3 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 0.280 0.250 -0.0300
REV 10.173M

Pro-Dex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pro-Dex (PDEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pro-Dex's (PDEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pro-Dex (PDEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on January 4, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting PDEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -58.08% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pro-Dex (PDEX)?

A

The stock price for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is $16.7 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Pro-Dex (PDEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pro-Dex.

Q

When is Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) reporting earnings?

A

Pro-Dex’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Pro-Dex (PDEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pro-Dex.

Q

What sector and industry does Pro-Dex (PDEX) operate in?

A

Pro-Dex is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.