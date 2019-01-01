|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|0.250
|-0.0300
|REV
|10.173M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pro-Dex’s space includes: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES), Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO), Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD).
The latest price target for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on January 4, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting PDEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -58.08% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is $16.7 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pro-Dex.
Pro-Dex’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pro-Dex.
Pro-Dex is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.