|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.150
|-0.690
|0.4600
|REV
|98.610M
|108.108M
|9.498M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Guardant Health’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting GH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.63% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) is $59.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Guardant Health.
Guardant Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Guardant Health.
Guardant Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.