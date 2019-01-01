QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
59.13 - 63.39
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
59.57 - 171
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
63.15
P/E
-
EPS
-1.06
Shares
101.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 1:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 5:01AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Guardant Health, based in Redwood City, California, provides cancer blood tests and analytics for clinical and research use, and the firm maintains research partnerships with large biopharmaceutical companies. The company offers Guardant 360, a blood-based (liquid biopsy) test for treatment selection in advanced stage cancer, and Guardant Omni, a broader gene panel for immuno-oncology research. The company's pipeline includes Guardant Reveal (formerly Lunar-1), for cancer recurrence detection in survivors, and Lunar-2, a liquid biopsy for early detection of cancer in higher-risk individuals, with an initial focus on colorectal cancer. Additionally, Guardant offers research development services. The United States accounts for 90% of total revenue, and other markets the remaining 10%.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.150-0.690 0.4600
REV98.610M108.108M9.498M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guardant Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guardant Health (GH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guardant Health's (GH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Guardant Health (GH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting GH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.63% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Guardant Health (GH)?

A

The stock price for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) is $59.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guardant Health (GH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guardant Health.

Q

When is Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reporting earnings?

A

Guardant Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Guardant Health (GH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guardant Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Guardant Health (GH) operate in?

A

Guardant Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.