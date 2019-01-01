QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.5 - 5.5
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/6.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.87 - 16.23
Mkt Cap
246.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.5
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
44M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 10:03AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Opthea Ltd operates in one industry being the medical technology and healthcare. It is focused primarily on developing biological therapeutics for eye diseases. The company is developing a novel biologic therapy, OPT-302, for the treatment of eye diseases. Its products are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors C and D and R3 targets. Opthea's development activities are based on an intellectual property portfolio covering key targets Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors VEGF-C, VEGF-D and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Earnings

see more
FY 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
H1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Opthea Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Opthea (OPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opthea's (OPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Opthea (OPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) was reported by Citigroup on November 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting OPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 755.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Opthea (OPT)?

A

The stock price for Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) is $5.61 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Opthea (OPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opthea.

Q

When is Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) reporting earnings?

A

Opthea’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Opthea (OPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opthea.

Q

What sector and industry does Opthea (OPT) operate in?

A

Opthea is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.