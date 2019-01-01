Opthea Ltd operates in one industry being the medical technology and healthcare. It is focused primarily on developing biological therapeutics for eye diseases. The company is developing a novel biologic therapy, OPT-302, for the treatment of eye diseases. Its products are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors C and D and R3 targets. Opthea's development activities are based on an intellectual property portfolio covering key targets Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors VEGF-C, VEGF-D and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.