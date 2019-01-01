|FY 2022
You can purchase shares of Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Opthea’s space includes: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN).
The latest price target for Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) was reported by Citigroup on November 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting OPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 755.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Opthea (NASDAQ: OPT) is $5.61 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Opthea.
Opthea’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Opthea.
Opthea is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.