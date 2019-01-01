QQQ
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops RNA therapeutics for patients with severe genetic rare diseases such as cystic fibrosis, Leber's congenital amaurosis type 10 and dyastrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company's main product candidates are QR-010, QR-110, and QR-313. Its product pipeline includes QRX-704, QRX-504, QRX-421, QRX-323 etc.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210-0.300 -0.0900
REV450.000K273.368K-176.632K

ProQR Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProQR Therapeutics's (PRQR) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) stock?

A

The latest price target for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) was reported by Chardan Capital on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting PRQR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 676.70% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)?

A

The stock price for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) is $1.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProQR Therapeutics.

Q

When is ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) reporting earnings?

A

ProQR Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProQR Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) operate in?

A

ProQR Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.