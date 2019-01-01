|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|-0.060
|-0.2400
|REV
|56.150M
|53.910M
|-2.240M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Qudian (NYSE: QD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Qudian’s space includes: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG), OppFi (NYSE:OPFI), Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT).
The latest price target for Qudian (NYSE: QD) was reported by Citigroup on June 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.33 expecting QD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Qudian (NYSE: QD) is $0.815 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Qudian.
Qudian’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Qudian.
Qudian is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.