Range
0.75 - 0.82
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.81 - 3.24
Mkt Cap
206.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.78
P/E
0.72
EPS
-0.37
Shares
253.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Qudian Inc is a provider of online credit products using data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in China. The company has two reportable segments namely Installment credit services and E-commerce sales services. It generates maximum revenue from the Installment credit services segment. The company derives the majority revenue from the China region. It offers cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180-0.060 -0.2400
REV56.150M53.910M-2.240M

Analyst Ratings

Qudian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qudian (QD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qudian (NYSE: QD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qudian's (QD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Qudian (QD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qudian (NYSE: QD) was reported by Citigroup on June 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.33 expecting QD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qudian (QD)?

A

The stock price for Qudian (NYSE: QD) is $0.815 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qudian (QD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qudian.

Q

When is Qudian (NYSE:QD) reporting earnings?

A

Qudian’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 28, 2022.

Q

Is Qudian (QD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qudian.

Q

What sector and industry does Qudian (QD) operate in?

A

Qudian is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.