Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
INmune Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development of new immunotherapies that reprogram a patient's innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. The company's pipeline products includeINKmune, INBO3, XPro1595, LIVNate, and others.

INmune Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy INmune Bio (INMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are INmune Bio's (INMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for INmune Bio (INMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting INMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for INmune Bio (INMB)?

A

The stock price for INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) is $9.38 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does INmune Bio (INMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for INmune Bio.

Q

When is INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) reporting earnings?

A

INmune Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is INmune Bio (INMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for INmune Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does INmune Bio (INMB) operate in?

A

INmune Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.