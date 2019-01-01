QQQ
Range
302.53 - 328.42
Vol / Avg.
966.5K/506.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
296.68 - 558.97
Mkt Cap
19.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
303.18
P/E
93.44
EPS
0.84
Shares
60.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Paycom is a fast-growing provider of payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software primarily targeting clients with 50-10,000 employees in the United States. Paycom was established in 1998 and services about 16,000 clients, based on parent company grouping. Alongside its core payroll software, Paycom offers various HCM add on modules including time and attendance, talent management, and benefits administration.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0801.110 0.0300
REV275.660M284.986M9.326M

Analyst Ratings

Paycom Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paycom Software (PAYC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Paycom Software's (PAYC) competitors?

A

Other companies in Paycom Software’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for Paycom Software (PAYC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) was reported by Mizuho on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 350.00 expecting PAYC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.86% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paycom Software (PAYC)?

A

The stock price for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) is $324.49 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Paycom Software (PAYC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paycom Software.

Q

When is Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) reporting earnings?

A

Paycom Software’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Paycom Software (PAYC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paycom Software.

Q

What sector and industry does Paycom Software (PAYC) operate in?

A

Paycom Software is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.