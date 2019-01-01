|Date
Other companies in Revelation Biosciences’s space includes: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA), Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC).
The latest price target for Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVB) was reported by Roth Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting REVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 593.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVB) is $1.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
Revelation Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.