QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.49 - 1.82
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.42 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
24.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.55
P/E
-
Shares
14.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 10 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:55AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Revelation Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. It has several product candidates in development. REVTx-99, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99 is also being developed for other indications such as: allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Revelation Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revelation Biosciences (REVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Revelation Biosciences's (REVB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Revelation Biosciences (REVB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVB) was reported by Roth Capital on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting REVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 593.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Revelation Biosciences (REVB)?

A

The stock price for Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ: REVB) is $1.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revelation Biosciences (REVB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revelation Biosciences.

Q

When is Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) reporting earnings?

A

Revelation Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Revelation Biosciences (REVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revelation Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Revelation Biosciences (REVB) operate in?

A

Revelation Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.