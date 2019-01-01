QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Pilgrim's Pride is the second- largest poultry producer in the U.S. (62% of 2020 sales), Europe (27%), and Mexico (11%). The 2019 purchase of Tulip, the U.K.'s largest hog producer, marks the firm's entrance into the pork market, which represented 11% of 2020 sales. Pilgrim's sells its protein to chain restaurants, food processors, and retail chains under brand names Pilgrim's, Country Pride, Gold'n Plump, and Just Bare. Channel exposure is split evenly between retail and food service, with the majority of food-service revenue coming from quick-service restaurants. JBS owns 80% of Pilgrim's outstanding shares.

Earnings

Pilgrims Pride Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pilgrims Pride (PPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pilgrims Pride's (PPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pilgrims Pride (PPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting PPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.38% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pilgrims Pride (PPC)?

A

The stock price for Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) is $24.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pilgrims Pride (PPC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2016 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2016.

Q

When is Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) reporting earnings?

A

Pilgrims Pride’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Pilgrims Pride (PPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pilgrims Pride.

Q

What sector and industry does Pilgrims Pride (PPC) operate in?

A

Pilgrims Pride is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.