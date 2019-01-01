|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.540
|0.560
|0.0200
|REV
|3.810B
|4.039B
|229.000M
You can purchase shares of Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pilgrims Pride’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
The latest price target for Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting PPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.38% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) is $24.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2016 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2016.
Pilgrims Pride’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pilgrims Pride.
Pilgrims Pride is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.