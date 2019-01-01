Pilgrim's Pride is the second- largest poultry producer in the U.S. (62% of 2020 sales), Europe (27%), and Mexico (11%). The 2019 purchase of Tulip, the U.K.'s largest hog producer, marks the firm's entrance into the pork market, which represented 11% of 2020 sales. Pilgrim's sells its protein to chain restaurants, food processors, and retail chains under brand names Pilgrim's, Country Pride, Gold'n Plump, and Just Bare. Channel exposure is split evenly between retail and food service, with the majority of food-service revenue coming from quick-service restaurants. JBS owns 80% of Pilgrim's outstanding shares.