Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/710.2K
Div / Yield
0.46/7.62%
52 Wk
6.02 - 6.81
Mkt Cap
820.4M
Payout Ratio
92.86
Open
-
P/E
6.89
EPS
0
Shares
135.6M
Outstanding
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income and total return. The fund meets its investment objectives by investing its managed assets in senior secured and second lien loans, and its managed assets across the capital structure of companies (including equity securities) with a primary emphasis on high yield bonds, convertible securities and other forms of income-producing securities.

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE: JQC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Credit Strat Inc's (JQC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE: JQC) is $6.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Credit Strat Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (JQC) operate in?

A

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.