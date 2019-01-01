QQQ
Range
3.15 - 3.41
Vol / Avg.
308.2K/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3 - 6.25
Mkt Cap
30.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.25
P/E
3.97
EPS
0.08
Shares
9.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
FGI Industries Ltd is a global supplier of kitchen and bath products. It offers sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items.

FGI Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FGI Industries (FGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ: FGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FGI Industries's (FGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FGI Industries (FGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for FGI Industries (NASDAQ: FGI) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting FGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FGI Industries (FGI)?

A

The stock price for FGI Industries (NASDAQ: FGI) is $3.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FGI Industries (FGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FGI Industries.

Q

When is FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) reporting earnings?

A

FGI Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is FGI Industries (FGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FGI Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does FGI Industries (FGI) operate in?

A

FGI Industries is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.