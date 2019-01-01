QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.93 - 5.33
Vol / Avg.
245.3K/134.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.15 - 34.22
Mkt Cap
154.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.48
Shares
29.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 5:54AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 2:57PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 11:22AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 10:20AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Pulse Biosciences Inc is a medical therapy company which pursues the commercial introduction of its proprietary CellFX System utilizing its patent-protected Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) platform technology. Through its proprietary CellFX System, the company can deliver a cell-focused effect on dysfunctional cells while preserving surrounding non-cellular tissue, a combination that may potentially lead to both improved efficacy and less collateral tissue damage.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pulse Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pulse Biosciences's (PLSE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting PLSE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 283.14% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)?

A

The stock price for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) is $5.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pulse Biosciences.

Q

When is Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) reporting earnings?

A

Pulse Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pulse Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) operate in?

A

Pulse Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.