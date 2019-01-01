QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Bilibili Inc is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Its theme features include animation, comic, and game, where users can submit, view, and add commentary subtitles on videos. Geographically, the company is based in China and it generates revenues from mobile games, e-commerce, live broadcasting, and online advertising.

Bilibili Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bilibili (BILI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bilibili's (BILI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bilibili (BILI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting BILI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.53% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bilibili (BILI)?

A

The stock price for Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is $31.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bilibili (BILI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bilibili.

Q

When is Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) reporting earnings?

A

Bilibili’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Bilibili (BILI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bilibili.

Q

What sector and industry does Bilibili (BILI) operate in?

A

Bilibili is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.