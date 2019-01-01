|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.340
|-0.570
|-0.2300
|REV
|328.800M
|361.011M
|32.211M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Affirm Holdings’s space includes: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO), Genpact (NYSE:G) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC).
The latest price target for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting AFRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.52% upside). 44 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is $36.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Affirm Holdings.
Affirm Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Affirm Holdings.
Affirm Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.