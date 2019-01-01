QQQ
Range
36.05 - 38.5
Vol / Avg.
12.3M/14.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
35.9 - 176.65
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.57
Shares
284.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a major share of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.340-0.570 -0.2300
REV328.800M361.011M32.211M

Analyst Ratings

Affirm Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affirm Holdings (AFRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affirm Holdings's (AFRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Affirm Holdings (AFRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting AFRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.52% upside). 44 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Affirm Holdings (AFRM)?

A

The stock price for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is $36.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affirm Holdings (AFRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affirm Holdings.

Q

When is Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) reporting earnings?

A

Affirm Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Affirm Holdings (AFRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affirm Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Affirm Holdings (AFRM) operate in?

A

Affirm Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.