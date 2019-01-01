QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/628.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.1 - 52.26
Mkt Cap
878M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Couchbase Inc provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.350-0.290 0.0600
REV30.620M30.824M204.000K

Couchbase Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Couchbase (BASE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Couchbase's (BASE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Couchbase (BASE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) was reported by Barclays on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting BASE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.96% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Couchbase (BASE)?

A

The stock price for Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) is $20.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Couchbase (BASE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Couchbase.

Q

When is Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) reporting earnings?

A

Couchbase’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Couchbase (BASE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Couchbase.

Q

What sector and industry does Couchbase (BASE) operate in?

A

Couchbase is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.