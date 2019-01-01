QQQ
Range
6.95 - 7.48
Vol / Avg.
427.8K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.52 - 42.16
Mkt Cap
408.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7
P/E
-
EPS
-1.17
Shares
57.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage company. It is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidate, ZW25, is a bispecific (dual-targeting) antibody being evaluated in an adaptive Phase 1 clinical trial, targeting two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, or HER2. Its design enables ZW25 to address patient populations with all levels of HER2 expression, including those with low to intermediate HER2-expressing tumors, who are otherwise limited to chemotherapy or hormone therapy.

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS -1.140 -0.950 0.1900
REV 9.130M 19.870M 10.740M

Zymeworks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zymeworks (ZYME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zymeworks's (ZYME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zymeworks (ZYME) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting ZYME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 577.01% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zymeworks (ZYME)?

A

The stock price for Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) is $7.09 last updated Today at 7:07:08 PM.

Q

Does Zymeworks (ZYME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zymeworks.

Q

When is Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) reporting earnings?

A

Zymeworks’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Zymeworks (ZYME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zymeworks.

Q

What sector and industry does Zymeworks (ZYME) operate in?

A

Zymeworks is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.