QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/444.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.88 - 98.78
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
92.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:36AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.630-0.160 0.4700
REV56.540M63.968M7.428M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Braze Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Braze (BRZE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Braze's (BRZE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Braze (BRZE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) was reported by JMP Securities on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting BRZE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.03% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Braze (BRZE)?

A

The stock price for Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) is $41.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Braze (BRZE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Braze.

Q

When is Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) reporting earnings?

A

Braze’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Braze (BRZE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Braze.

Q

What sector and industry does Braze (BRZE) operate in?

A

Braze is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.