|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.630
|-0.160
|0.4700
|REV
|56.540M
|63.968M
|7.428M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Braze’s space includes: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Alight (NYSE:ALIT), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV).
The latest price target for Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) was reported by JMP Securities on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting BRZE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 116.03% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) is $41.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Braze.
Braze’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Braze.
Braze is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.