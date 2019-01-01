GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils and complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation, and shoring services. The liquid waste operations manage the industrial and commercial liquid wastes, including contaminated wastewater, and it also resells liquid waste products. GFL's geographical segments are Canada and the United States.