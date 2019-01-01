QQQ
Range
27.56 - 28.62
Vol / Avg.
873.5K/1.4M
Div / Yield
0.04/0.16%
52 Wk
27.92 - 43.71
Mkt Cap
9.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.48
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
338.3M
Outstanding
GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils and complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation, and shoring services. The liquid waste operations manage the industrial and commercial liquid wastes, including contaminated wastewater, and it also resells liquid waste products. GFL's geographical segments are Canada and the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.060 -0.0400
REV1.221B

GFL Envirn Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GFL Envirn (GFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GFL Envirn (NYSE: GFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GFL Envirn's (GFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GFL Envirn.

Q

What is the target price for GFL Envirn (GFL) stock?

A

The latest price target for GFL Envirn (NYSE: GFL) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting GFL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.55% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GFL Envirn (GFL)?

A

The stock price for GFL Envirn (NYSE: GFL) is $27.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GFL Envirn (GFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is GFL Envirn (NYSE:GFL) reporting earnings?

A

GFL Envirn’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is GFL Envirn (GFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GFL Envirn.

Q

What sector and industry does GFL Envirn (GFL) operate in?

A

GFL Envirn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.