Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of vision systems for the automotive industry. The company develops both in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-sight cellular-based applications through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is pursuing several markets and believes its advanced systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform.

Foresight Autonomous Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Foresight Autonomous's (FRSX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) was reported by Aegis Capital on February 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting FRSX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1011.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Foresight Autonomous (FRSX)?

A

The stock price for Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) is $1.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Foresight Autonomous.

Q

When is Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) reporting earnings?

A

Foresight Autonomous’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Foresight Autonomous.

Q

What sector and industry does Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) operate in?

A

Foresight Autonomous is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.