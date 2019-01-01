|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Foresight Autonomous’s space includes: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT), Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) and Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX).
The latest price target for Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) was reported by Aegis Capital on February 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting FRSX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1011.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) is $1.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Foresight Autonomous.
Foresight Autonomous’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Foresight Autonomous.
Foresight Autonomous is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.