Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of vision systems for the automotive industry. The company develops both in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-sight cellular-based applications through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is pursuing several markets and believes its advanced systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform.