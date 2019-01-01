QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Kodiak Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage company. It is engaged in developing innovative therapeutics to treat the high prevalence of ophthalmic diseases. The most advanced product candidate of the group is KSI-301, a biologic therapy built with an antibody biopolymer conjugate platform, which is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissue.

Kodiak Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kodiak Sciences (KOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kodiak Sciences's (KOD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kodiak Sciences (KOD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) was reported by JP Morgan on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting KOD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.98% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)?

A

The stock price for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) is $9.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kodiak Sciences (KOD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kodiak Sciences.

Q

When is Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) reporting earnings?

A

Kodiak Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Kodiak Sciences (KOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kodiak Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Kodiak Sciences (KOD) operate in?

A

Kodiak Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.