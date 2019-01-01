QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/245.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.62 - 4.28
Mkt Cap
118.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
71.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 1:06PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:56PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:49PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:46PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:46PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 5:59PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 11:41AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 2:36PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 4:05PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Broadway Financial Corp is active in the financial services domain. It is a savings and loan holding company in the United States. The Bank's business consists of deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to make mortgage loans secured by residential properties and commercial real estate. Its deposits consist of passbook savings accounts, checking accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Broadway Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Broadway Financial (BYFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broadway Financial's (BYFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Broadway Financial (BYFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Broadway Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Broadway Financial (BYFC)?

A

The stock price for Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is $1.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broadway Financial (BYFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2010 to stockholders of record on April 8, 2010.

Q

When is Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) reporting earnings?

A

Broadway Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Broadway Financial (BYFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broadway Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Broadway Financial (BYFC) operate in?

A

Broadway Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.