Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Knightscope Inc is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Knightscope Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Knightscope (KSCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Knightscope's (KSCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Knightscope (KSCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Knightscope

Q

Current Stock Price for Knightscope (KSCP)?

A

The stock price for Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) is $6.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Knightscope (KSCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Knightscope.

Q

When is Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) reporting earnings?

A

Knightscope’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is Knightscope (KSCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Knightscope.

Q

What sector and industry does Knightscope (KSCP) operate in?

A

Knightscope is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.