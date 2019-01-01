QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/387.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
52.49 - 122.31
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1750
EPS
-0.04
Shares
45.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. The company's metering systems fall into three categories: standard, advanced, and smart metering systems. Standard metering systems measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy and require manual reading by a utility representative or service provider. These meters contribute the majority of Itron's sales. Advanced metering systems use a meter with a communication module that can collect, store, and transmit data. Smart metering systems can collect and send data, remotely connect and disconnect service to the meter, receive commands, and interact with other devices, including smart thermostats and appliances. Itron generates the majority of its revenue outside of the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.190

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV505.760M

Analyst Ratings

Itron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itron (ITRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itron's (ITRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Itron (ITRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting ITRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.29% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Itron (ITRI)?

A

The stock price for Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) is $52.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Itron (ITRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itron.

Q

When is Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) reporting earnings?

A

Itron’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Itron (ITRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itron.

Q

What sector and industry does Itron (ITRI) operate in?

A

Itron is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.