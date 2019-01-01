Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. The company's metering systems fall into three categories: standard, advanced, and smart metering systems. Standard metering systems measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy and require manual reading by a utility representative or service provider. These meters contribute the majority of Itron's sales. Advanced metering systems use a meter with a communication module that can collect, store, and transmit data. Smart metering systems can collect and send data, remotely connect and disconnect service to the meter, receive commands, and interact with other devices, including smart thermostats and appliances. Itron generates the majority of its revenue outside of the United States.