QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.54 - 23.37
Vol / Avg.
482.1K/591K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.54 - 65
Mkt Cap
592.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.98
P/E
-
EPS
-2.05
Shares
26.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 2:43PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 1:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:00PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 3:57PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:03AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is an RNA medicines company focused on opportunities in rare diseases with a current focus on liver and respiratory diseases. It operates in the segment of research and development of medical applications for nucleic acid-focused technology. The product pipeline of the company includes LUNAR-OTC, LUNAR-CF, and LUNAR-2020.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arcturus Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcturus Therapeutics's (ARCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) was reported by Raymond James on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ARCT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)?

A

The stock price for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) is $22.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Q

When is Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) reporting earnings?

A

Arcturus Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) operate in?

A

Arcturus Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.