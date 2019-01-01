Galecto Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis and impact a broad range of fibrotic and related diseases, including cancer. Its initial focus is on the development of small-molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 and lysyl oxidase-like 2, or LOXL2. Its product candidate GB0139 is for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its product GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrosis related to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and GB2064, a selective oral inhibitor of LOXL2 that it initially plans to develop for the treatment of myelofibrosis.