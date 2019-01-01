QQQ
Range
1.91 - 2.14
Vol / Avg.
37.2K/139K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.8 - 16.41
Mkt Cap
49M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.5
Shares
25.3M
Outstanding
Galecto Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics designed to target the biological processes that lie at the heart of fibrosis and impact a broad range of fibrotic and related diseases, including cancer. Its initial focus is on the development of small-molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 and lysyl oxidase-like 2, or LOXL2. Its product candidate GB0139 is for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its product GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrosis related to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and GB2064, a selective oral inhibitor of LOXL2 that it initially plans to develop for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.530
REV0

see more
Galecto Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galecto (GLTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galecto's (GLTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galecto.

Q

What is the target price for Galecto (GLTO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting GLTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 260.82% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Galecto (GLTO)?

A

The stock price for Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) is $1.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galecto (GLTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galecto.

Q

When is Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) reporting earnings?

A

Galecto’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Galecto (GLTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galecto.

Q

What sector and industry does Galecto (GLTO) operate in?

A

Galecto is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.