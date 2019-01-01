QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
NIO Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Its model includes EP9 supercar, ES8, ES6, and EC6. The company sells vehicles through its own sales network, including NIO Houses, NIO Spaces, and their mobile application. The majority of the revenue is earned from selling vehicles.

NIO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NIO (NIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NIO (NYSE: NIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NIO's (NIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NIO (NIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for NIO (NYSE: NIO) was reported by CLSA on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting NIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.69% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NIO (NIO)?

A

The stock price for NIO (NYSE: NIO) is $20.385 last updated Today at 7:00:09 PM.

Q

Does NIO (NIO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 3, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 13, 2015.

Q

When is NIO (NYSE:NIO) reporting earnings?

A

NIO’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is NIO (NIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NIO.

Q

What sector and industry does NIO (NIO) operate in?

A

NIO is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NYSE.