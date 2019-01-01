QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.44 - 22.7
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
217.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 3:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 2:24PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:25PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier. It offers flights throughout the United States and to select international destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company's business model is based on its unique Low Fares Done Right strategy. Frontier Group operates a fleet of over 60 narrow-body Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.240 0.0400
REV671.310M609.000M-62.310M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Frontier Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontier Group Holdings's (ULCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) was reported by Barclays on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ULCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.61% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC)?

A

The stock price for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) is $13.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontier Group Holdings.

Q

When is Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) reporting earnings?

A

Frontier Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontier Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) operate in?

A

Frontier Group Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.