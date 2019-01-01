QQQ
Range
8.53 - 8.98
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/7.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.48 - 46
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.66
P/E
8.35
EPS
0.93
Shares
679M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Vipshop Holdings Ltd is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com, vip.com and lefeng.com websites. Flash sales represent an online retail format combining the advantages of e-commerce and discount sales through selling a finite quantity of discounted products or services online for a limited period of time. It deals in a wide range of products and services for consumers specializing in branded cosmetics, apparel, healthcare products, food and other consumer products. Its operating segment includes Vip.com and Shan Shan Outlets. The company generates maximum revenue from Vip.com segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.410 0.0800
REV5.590B5.356B-234.000M

Vipshop Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vipshop Holdings's (VIPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting VIPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.08% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vipshop Holdings (VIPS)?

A

The stock price for Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) is $8.615 last updated Today at 3:19:45 PM.

Q

Does Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vipshop Holdings.

Q

When is Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) reporting earnings?

A

Vipshop Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vipshop Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) operate in?

A

Vipshop Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.