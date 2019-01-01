|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.410
|0.0800
|REV
|5.590B
|5.356B
|-234.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vipshop Holdings’s space includes: Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH).
The latest price target for Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting VIPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.08% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) is $8.615 last updated Today at 3:19:45 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vipshop Holdings.
Vipshop Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vipshop Holdings.
Vipshop Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.