Range
13.3 - 13.97
Vol / Avg.
822.9K/454.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.89 - 28.7
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.76
P/E
107.33
EPS
0
Shares
133.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Cytek Biosciences Inc is a cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by leveraging novel technical approaches. Its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights systems, are the first full spectrum flow cytometers able to deliver high-resolution, high-content, and high-sensitivity cell analysis by utilizing the full spectrum of fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV36.420M

Cytek Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ: CTKB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cytek Biosciences's (CTKB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ: CTKB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting CTKB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.93% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cytek Biosciences (CTKB)?

A

The stock price for Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ: CTKB) is $13.44 last updated Today at 4:57:53 PM.

Q

Does Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cytek Biosciences.

Q

When is Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) reporting earnings?

A

Cytek Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cytek Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) operate in?

A

Cytek Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.