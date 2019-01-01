|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|36.420M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ: CTKB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cytek Biosciences’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC).
The latest price target for Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ: CTKB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting CTKB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.93% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ: CTKB) is $13.44 last updated Today at 4:57:53 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cytek Biosciences.
Cytek Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cytek Biosciences.
Cytek Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.