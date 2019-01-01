MOGU Inc is an online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. The company's online platform includes Mogu.com, Mogujie.com, and Meilishuo.com. Its platform allows people to discover and share fashion trends while fully enjoying the shopping experience. The company on its platform provides content related to fashion and lifestyle guides in various multi-media formats which include Live Video Broadcasts, Short-form Videos, Photography, and Online Review Community. The company derives revenues from within China.