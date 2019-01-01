QQQ
Range
0.29 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
87.3K/242.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 2.59
Mkt Cap
30M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.29
P/E
-
EPS
-3
Shares
100M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
MOGU Inc is an online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. The company's online platform includes Mogu.com, Mogujie.com, and Meilishuo.com. Its platform allows people to discover and share fashion trends while fully enjoying the shopping experience. The company on its platform provides content related to fashion and lifestyle guides in various multi-media formats which include Live Video Broadcasts, Short-form Videos, Photography, and Online Review Community. The company derives revenues from within China.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070
REV12.057M

Analyst Ratings

MOGU Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MOGU (MOGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MOGU's (MOGU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MOGU (MOGU) stock?

A

The latest price target for MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) was reported by Jefferies on January 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.80 expecting MOGU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 834.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MOGU (MOGU)?

A

The stock price for MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is $0.2996 last updated Today at 4:52:41 PM.

Q

Does MOGU (MOGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MOGU.

Q

When is MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) reporting earnings?

A

MOGU’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is MOGU (MOGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MOGU.

Q

What sector and industry does MOGU (MOGU) operate in?

A

MOGU is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.