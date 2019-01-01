QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.28 - 41.71
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.55
Shares
156.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 1:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 12:24PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It's lead pipeline candidate, LN-145, is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat patients with refractory metastatic melanoma.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Iovance Biotherapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iovance Biotherapeutics's (IOVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) was reported by Stifel on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting IOVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.18% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)?

A

The stock price for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) is $14.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Q

When is Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) reporting earnings?

A

Iovance Biotherapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) operate in?

A

Iovance Biotherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.