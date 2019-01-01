|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Iovance Biotherapeutics’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE).
The latest price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) was reported by Stifel on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting IOVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.18% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) is $14.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Iovance Biotherapeutics.
Iovance Biotherapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Iovance Biotherapeutics.
Iovance Biotherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.