Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It's lead pipeline candidate, LN-145, is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat patients with refractory metastatic melanoma.