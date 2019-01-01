QQQ
Range
235.97 - 241.94
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
6.48/2.72%
52 Wk
235.97 - 316.39
Mkt Cap
52.8B
Payout Ratio
63.03
Open
241.94
P/E
25.01
EPS
2.53
Shares
221.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $10.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5102.520 0.0100
REV2.740B2.994B254.000M

Analyst Ratings

Air Products & Chemicals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air Products & Chemicals (APD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Air Products & Chemicals's (APD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Air Products & Chemicals (APD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) was reported by BMO Capital on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting APD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Air Products & Chemicals (APD)?

A

The stock price for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) is $238.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air Products & Chemicals (APD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Air Products & Chemicals (APD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.

Q

When is Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) reporting earnings?

A

Air Products & Chemicals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Air Products & Chemicals (APD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air Products & Chemicals.

Q

What sector and industry does Air Products & Chemicals (APD) operate in?

A

Air Products & Chemicals is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.