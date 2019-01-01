|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.510
|2.520
|0.0100
|REV
|2.740B
|2.994B
|254.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Air Products & Chemicals’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and RPM International (NYSE:RPM).
The latest price target for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) was reported by BMO Capital on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting APD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) is $238.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Air Products & Chemicals (APD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-31.
Air Products & Chemicals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Air Products & Chemicals.
Air Products & Chemicals is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.