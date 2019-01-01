QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
I-MAB Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotech company in China that listed on Nasdaq in January 2020. Its first commercial drug will be felzartamab for the China market, a CD38 inhibitor for multiple myeloma, which we estimate will be launched in 2022. Core assets include lemzoparlimab, a potential best-in-class CD47 inhibitor; uliledlimab, a potential best-in-class CD73 inhibitor; and efineptakin alfa, a potential first-in-class long-acting IL-7 drug for tumors and treatment-associated lymphopenia.

I-MAB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy I-MAB (IMAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are I-MAB's (IMAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for I-MAB (IMAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) was reported by Needham on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting IMAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 253.28% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for I-MAB (IMAB)?

A

The stock price for I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) is $24.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does I-MAB (IMAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for I-MAB.

Q

When is I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) reporting earnings?

A

I-MAB’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 28, 2022.

Q

Is I-MAB (IMAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for I-MAB.

Q

What sector and industry does I-MAB (IMAB) operate in?

A

I-MAB is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.