Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/7.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 90.3
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4.06
Shares
308.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
StoneCo Ltd is a provider of financial technology solutions. The company offers solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. Its Stone Business Model combines advanced, end-to-end, cloud-based technology platforms; differentiated hyper-local and integrated distribution approaches; and white-glove, on-demand customer service.

StoneCo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StoneCo (STNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StoneCo's (STNE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for StoneCo (STNE) stock?

A

The latest price target for StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) was reported by HSBC on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting STNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.47% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for StoneCo (STNE)?

A

The stock price for StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is $11.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StoneCo (STNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for StoneCo.

Q

When is StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) reporting earnings?

A

StoneCo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is StoneCo (STNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StoneCo.

Q

What sector and industry does StoneCo (STNE) operate in?

A

StoneCo is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.