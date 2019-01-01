|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in StoneCo’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO).
The latest price target for StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) was reported by HSBC on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting STNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.47% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is $11.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for StoneCo.
StoneCo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for StoneCo.
StoneCo is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.