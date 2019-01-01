QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other.

Bumble Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bumble (BMBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bumble's (BMBL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bumble (BMBL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) was reported by Loop Capital on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting BMBL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.35% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bumble (BMBL)?

A

The stock price for Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is $24.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bumble (BMBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bumble.

Q

When is Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) reporting earnings?

A

Bumble’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Bumble (BMBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bumble.

Q

What sector and industry does Bumble (BMBL) operate in?

A

Bumble is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.