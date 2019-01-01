QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application.

Samsara Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Samsara (IOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Samsara (NYSE: IOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Samsara's (IOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Samsara (IOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Samsara (NYSE: IOT) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting IOT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.34% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Samsara (IOT)?

A

The stock price for Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is $15.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Samsara (IOT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 15, 2000.

Q

When is Samsara (NYSE:IOT) reporting earnings?

A

Samsara’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Samsara (IOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Samsara.

Q

What sector and industry does Samsara (IOT) operate in?

A

Samsara is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.