Laird Superfood Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The product portfolio includes organic mushrooms, coconut water, organic coconut sugar, mushroom coffee, and other related products.

Laird Superfood Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laird Superfood (LSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laird Superfood (AMEX: LSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laird Superfood's (LSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laird Superfood.

Q

What is the target price for Laird Superfood (LSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Laird Superfood (AMEX: LSF) was reported by Roth Capital on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting LSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 298.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Laird Superfood (LSF)?

A

The stock price for Laird Superfood (AMEX: LSF) is $5.77 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laird Superfood (LSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laird Superfood.

Q

When is Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) reporting earnings?

A

Laird Superfood’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Laird Superfood (LSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laird Superfood.

Q

What sector and industry does Laird Superfood (LSF) operate in?

A

Laird Superfood is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.