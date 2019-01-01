|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.110
|0.0200
|REV
|1.120B
|1.166B
|46.000M
You can purchase shares of Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Treehouse Foods’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO).
The latest price target for Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting THS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) is $39.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Treehouse Foods.
Treehouse Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Treehouse Foods.
Treehouse Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.