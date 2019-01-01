QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/479.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.9 - 55.5
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.52
Shares
55.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 1:33PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:58AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Treehouse Foods, the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S., is the product of a slew of acquisitions, the most significant being the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra's former private brands business. The firm plays in over 25 categories, including snacks like pretzels and cookies, meals like pasta and dry dinners, and single-serve beverages like pods and ready-to-drink coffee. Retailers represent its most significant end-market, where it sells products for resale under retailer brands, but it also serves foodservice customers (providing a similar service as its retail business), industrial (selling bulk food for repackaging and repurposing), and branded consumer goods firms (under co-packing arrangements). Over 90% of its revenue comes from the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.110 0.0200
REV1.120B1.166B46.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Treehouse Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Treehouse Foods (THS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Treehouse Foods's (THS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Treehouse Foods (THS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting THS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Treehouse Foods (THS)?

A

The stock price for Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) is $39.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Treehouse Foods (THS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Treehouse Foods.

Q

When is Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) reporting earnings?

A

Treehouse Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Treehouse Foods (THS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Treehouse Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Treehouse Foods (THS) operate in?

A

Treehouse Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.