Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions.

Better Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Better Therapeutics (BTTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Better Therapeutics's (BTTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Better Therapeutics (BTTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting BTTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 404.45% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Better Therapeutics (BTTX)?

A

The stock price for Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) is $3.37 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Better Therapeutics (BTTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Better Therapeutics.

Q

When is Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) reporting earnings?

A

Better Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Better Therapeutics (BTTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Better Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Better Therapeutics (BTTX) operate in?

A

Better Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.