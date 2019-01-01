|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.890
|0.900
|0.0100
|REV
|1.410B
|1.439B
|29.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sonoco Products’s space includes: WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).
The latest price target for Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting SON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.46% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) is $56.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.
Sonoco Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sonoco Products.
Sonoco Products is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.