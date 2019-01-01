QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/661.8K
Div / Yield
1.8/3.18%
52 Wk
54.82 - 69.83
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.66
Shares
98.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 2:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 11:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:58AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 30 years.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8900.900 0.0100
REV1.410B1.439B29.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sonoco Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonoco Products (SON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonoco Products's (SON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sonoco Products (SON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting SON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.46% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonoco Products (SON)?

A

The stock price for Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) is $56.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonoco Products (SON) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) reporting earnings?

A

Sonoco Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Sonoco Products (SON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonoco Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonoco Products (SON) operate in?

A

Sonoco Products is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.