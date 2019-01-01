QQQ
Range
0.75 - 0.83
Vol / Avg.
389.8K/681.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.78 - 4.05
Mkt Cap
37.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.76
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
46.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
OpGen Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It is developing molecular information products and services for healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with rapid and actionable information about life-threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by MDROs. Its proprietary DNA tests and informatics address the rising threat of antibiotic resistance by helping physicians and other healthcare providers optimize care decisions for patients with acute infections. The company's product candidates and services combine its Acuitas molecular diagnostics and Acuitas Lighthouse informatics platform for use with its curated MDRO knowledge base.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OpGen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OpGen (OPGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OpGen's (OPGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OpGen (OPGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting OPGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 773.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OpGen (OPGN)?

A

The stock price for OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) is $0.8017 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does OpGen (OPGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OpGen.

Q

When is OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) reporting earnings?

A

OpGen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is OpGen (OPGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OpGen.

Q

What sector and industry does OpGen (OPGN) operate in?

A

OpGen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.