QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.48 - 5.92
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/4.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.73 - 139.51
Mkt Cap
310.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.58
P/E
-
EPS
-1.16
Shares
54.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 12:11PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:10AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Allakos Inc is a clinical-stage company developing therapeutic antibodies that selectively target immunomodulatory receptors present on the surface of immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead program, AK002, an antibody that targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor found on eosinophils and mast cells. In preclinical and clinical studies, AK002 has been shown to deplete eosinophils and inhibit mast cells.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Allakos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allakos (ALLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allakos's (ALLK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Allakos (ALLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ALLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.67% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Allakos (ALLK)?

A

The stock price for Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) is $5.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allakos (ALLK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allakos.

Q

When is Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) reporting earnings?

A

Allakos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Allakos (ALLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allakos.

Q

What sector and industry does Allakos (ALLK) operate in?

A

Allakos is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.