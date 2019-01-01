Allakos Inc is a clinical-stage company developing therapeutic antibodies that selectively target immunomodulatory receptors present on the surface of immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead program, AK002, an antibody that targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor found on eosinophils and mast cells. In preclinical and clinical studies, AK002 has been shown to deplete eosinophils and inhibit mast cells.