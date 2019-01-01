RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $112 billion furniture and home furnishing industry. The company offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and more and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 12 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, for example). The company is fully integrated across store, Web, and catalog channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade with the launch of its World of RH digital platform in 2022, along with future offerings in contemporary, antique, bespoke furniture, couture upholstery, and more.