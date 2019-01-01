|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|6.630
|7.030
|0.4000
|REV
|983.860M
|1.006B
|22.140M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RH (NYSE: RH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RH’s space includes: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).
The latest price target for RH (NYSE: RH) was reported by Citigroup on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 668.00 expecting RH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.75% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RH (NYSE: RH) is $382.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for RH.
RH’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RH.
RH is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.