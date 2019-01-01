QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $112 billion furniture and home furnishing industry. The company offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and more and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 12 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, for example). The company is fully integrated across store, Web, and catalog channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade with the launch of its World of RH digital platform in 2022, along with future offerings in contemporary, antique, bespoke furniture, couture upholstery, and more.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.6307.030 0.4000
REV983.860M1.006B22.140M

Analyst Ratings

RH Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RH (RH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RH (NYSE: RH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RH's (RH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RH (RH) stock?

A

The latest price target for RH (NYSE: RH) was reported by Citigroup on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 668.00 expecting RH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.75% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RH (RH)?

A

The stock price for RH (NYSE: RH) is $382.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RH (RH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RH.

Q

When is RH (NYSE:RH) reporting earnings?

A

RH’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is RH (RH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RH.

Q

What sector and industry does RH (RH) operate in?

A

RH is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.