|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brilliant Earth Group’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).
The latest price target for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BRLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.04% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) is $9.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliant Earth Group.
Brilliant Earth Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brilliant Earth Group.
Brilliant Earth Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.