Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/345.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.46 - 20.39
Mkt Cap
92.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.92
EPS
0.01
Shares
9.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is an innovative, digital-first jewelry company. It offers exclusive designs with superior craftsmanship and supply chain transparency, delivered to customers through a highly personalized omnichannel experience. It focuses on one operating and reporting segment which is retail sale of diamonds, gemstones and jewelry.

Brilliant Earth Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brilliant Earth Group's (BRLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting BRLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.04% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)?

A

The stock price for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) is $9.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brilliant Earth Group.

Q

When is Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) reporting earnings?

A

Brilliant Earth Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brilliant Earth Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) operate in?

A

Brilliant Earth Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.