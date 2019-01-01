QQQ
Range
4.64 - 5.1
Vol / Avg.
70.7K/213K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.65 - 12.9
Mkt Cap
221.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5
P/E
12.88
EPS
-0.01
Shares
43.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
SAB Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a class of immunotherapies based on its human polyclonal antibodies. It develops fully human antibodies produced from transchromosomic (Tc) bovine herds targeted at addressing specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SAB Biotherapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SABS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SAB Biotherapeutics's (SABS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) stock?

A

The latest price target for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SABS) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting SABS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 233.99% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)?

A

The stock price for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SABS) is $5.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SAB Biotherapeutics.

Q

When is SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) reporting earnings?

A

SAB Biotherapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SAB Biotherapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) operate in?

A

SAB Biotherapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.